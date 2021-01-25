Finance groups urge court to reject states' loan rule lawsuit

Financial industry groups have called on a federal judge in Oakland to reject a challenge to a rule that California and other states claim facilitates predatory lending, saying it actually benefits consumers.

The Marketplace Lending Association, represented by Covington & Burling, and several other industry organizations oppose the states’ lawsuit seeking a rollback of a Trump administration rule the states say lets lenders flout state interest-rate caps. In amicus briefs filed last week, the industry groups argued that invalidating the rule would make it more difficult to sell loans on the secondary market, thereby decreasing consumers’ access to credit.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3a3daGz