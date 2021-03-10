2nd Circuit questions N.Y. regulator's win in battle with feds over fintech

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals appeared sympathetic to a federal banking regulator’s bid to reverse a ruling blocking it from granting special purpose national bank charters to fintech companies during oral arguments on Tuesday.

A three-judge 2nd Circuit panel grappled with what constitutes a bank and whether a lawsuit from New York’s Department of Financial Services challenging the regulation, which came before any companies applied for charters, was premature at the remotely conducted arguments.

