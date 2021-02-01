OCC must face lawsuit over relaxed anti-discrimination rule

A federal judge in Oakland has denied a bid by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to dismiss a lawsuit challenging a Trump-era rule that community advocates say gutted regulations meant to prevent discriminatory lending.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Kandis Westmore wrote on Friday that the National Community Reinvestment Coalition (NCRC) and another group had standing to challenge the regulations that changed how banks can comply with the Community Reinvestment Act, agreeing that the rule would harm community lending advocates. The groups are represented by the Democracy Forward Foundation and Farella Braun + Martel.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2YC0P74