Ocwen to pay $5mln to settle Florida's mortgage servicing lawsuit

Ocwen Financial Corp agreed on Thursday to pay $5.16 million to settle Florida’s lawsuit alleging the major mortgage servicer mishandled Florida homeowners’ loans and agreed to millions in additional relief for borrowers.

If approved by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Marra, the proposed settlement filed in West Palm Beach federal court would end the state’s lawsuit seeking relief for borrowers affected by servicing failures, including overcharges, misapplication of payments, mishandling of escrow payments and other errors that led to foreclosure in some cases. West Palm Beach-based Ocwen, represented by Goodwin Procter, denied wrongdoing in the settlement.

