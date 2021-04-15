O’Melveny boosts Fintech practice with ex-CFPB attorney

O’Melveny & Myers has added an attorney who helped set the fintech enforcement agenda at the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as counsel in its Washington, D.C. office.

Melissa Baal Guidorizzi comes to the firm from her role as senior counsel for policy and strategy at the CFPB’s enforcement division. She had worked for the agency since 2013 on regulation and enforcement related to cryptocurrency, payment cards and financial technology and more. She joins the firm’s fintech, financial services and payments practices.

