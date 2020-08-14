Banks sue to challenge Oregon's COVID debt-relief law

A group of banks has filed a lawsuit challenging an Oregon law prohibiting foreclosures and requiring banks to offer borrowers loan forbearance during the state’s declared emergency in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a complaint filed Thursday in federal court in Eugene, the Oregon Bankers Association, an industry organization, said the law, signed by Governor Kate Brown on June 30, was preempted by the federal COVID relief package and violated the U.S. Constitution.

