Lawsuit challenges criminal history bar on emergency COVID-19 loans

A Maryland convenience store owner has filed a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Small Business Administration’s prohibition of businesses owned by people with criminal histories from applying for emergency loans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lawsuit that Altimont Mark Wilks filed in federal court in Baltimore on Wednesday is according to his lawyers at the public interest law group New Civil Liberties Alliance (NCLA) the first be filed that challenge the SBA’s criminal history rule.

