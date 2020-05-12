IN BRIEF: Payday lender drops COVID-19 loan program lawsuit after receiving loan

A California payday lender has dropped a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s bar on lenders receiving forgivable emergency small business loans in response to the coronavirus pandemic after a bank approved its loan application.

Payday Money Centers on Monday voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit it filed in April in federal court in Washington, D.C., without prejudice, allowing it potentially to sue again if the government refuses to forgive the Paycheck Protection Program loan.

