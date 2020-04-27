Payday lender sues over 'unjustified' COVID-19 loan denial

A California payday lender has filed a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s decision to bar financial companies that primarily engage in lending from receiving emergency small business loans under the federal government program established last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Payday Money Centers in a lawsuit filed on Saturday in federal court in Washington, D.C., said the U.S. Small Business Administration had taken an “unjustified stance” in rules it issued governing the Paycheck Protection Program.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2YaNpj6