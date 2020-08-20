States file second lawsuit over rule exempting loan purchasers from interest caps

A group of states have sued the federal government to challenge a rule that will allow lenders that buy loans from federally regulated banks to avoid state interest caps.

California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and the District of Columbia all took part in the lawsuit, filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California against the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2CKwEDc