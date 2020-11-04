Payday lender's racketeering conviction upheld by 2nd Circuit

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday upheld the conviction of a businessman charged in a crackdown on the payday lending industry, rejecting his argument that New York’s tough usury laws didn’t apply to what prosecutors say were hundreds of thousands of predatory loans.

The court affirmed the conviction and 10-year prison sentence of Kansas City, Missouri, businessman Richard Moseley. U.S. Circuit Judge Susan Carney wrote for the panel that U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos was correct to have jurors at Moseley’s 2017 trial apply New York’s 25% cap on interest rates for loans his business entities provided. That cap was applied despite clauses in those loans that would apply more lenient laws from where Moseley’s businesses were incorporated.

