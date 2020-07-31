Westlaw News
July 31, 2020 / 5:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Preview: 5th Circuit to weigh scope of PCAOB confidentiality

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is scheduled to hear a case Tuesday over the extent of the confidentiality afforded to testimony given to the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board.

The case, which will be argued by videoconference at 9:30 a.m., arises from an effort by former Ernst & Young employee Daniel Belcher to challenge a subpoena to testify before the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, which he says unlawfully obtained his testimony in a PCAOB investigation of a failed New Orleans bank.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3jUmv7T

