Receiver seeks judgment against PNC in prepaid funeral scam case

A special receiver suing PNC Bank for its alleged role in a multi-state fraud involving prepaid funeral contracts has asked a federal court to find the bank liable for breach of trust, saying evidence shows that one of its predecessor companies breached its duties in “myriad ways.”

In a filing on Tuesday in a St Louis, Missouri federal court, receiver Jo Ann Howard said a judgment on PNC’s liability will save court resources and allow the court to focus on damages in future proceedings.

