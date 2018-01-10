FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 10, 2018 / 10:32 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Receiver seeks judgment against PNC in prepaid funeral scam case

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A special receiver suing PNC Bank for its alleged role in a multi-state fraud involving prepaid funeral contracts has asked a federal court to find the bank liable for breach of trust, saying evidence shows that one of its predecessor companies breached its duties in “myriad ways.”

In a filing on Tuesday in a St Louis, Missouri federal court, receiver Jo Ann Howard said a judgment on PNC’s liability will save court resources and allow the court to focus on damages in future proceedings.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EwYbn4

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.