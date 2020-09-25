IN BRIEF: Loan originator settles with watchdog over SBA claims

A Rhode Island-based loan originator agreed on Friday to make clear it is not directly affiliated with the U.S. Small Business Administration, settling claims by a consumer watchdog that it misled businesses seeking Paycheck Protection Program loans in the early days of the pandemic.

The settlement, which ended the U.S. Federal Trade Commission’s lawsuit against West Warwick, Rhode Island-based Ponte Investments and its owner John Ponte, also required the business not to represent that it is authorized to make loans.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3hXKP6w