2nd Circuit considers legality of ban on pandemic relief to strip clubs

A New York strip club on Tuesday urged the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to hold that the U.S. Small Business Administration violated its First Amendment rights by barring erotic entertainment venues from obtaining federally funded pandemic relief loans.

Representing Buffalo-area night club Pharoahs, Steven Cohen of HoganWillig argued before a three-judge panel that the SBA’s longstanding regulation excluding businesses featuring “live performances of a prurient sexual nature” from obtaining SBA loans, including under the Paycheck Protection Program, discriminates against constitutionally protected speech.

