2nd Circuit says SBA can bar strip clubs from pandemic relief

A federal appeals court in New York has ruled that U.S. Small Business Administration is free to ban strip clubs from a pandemic relief program, deepening the disagreement among courts as to whether the restriction is an unconstitutional restraint on free speech.

A three-judge panel for the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held on Thursday that Pharaoh’s Gentlemen’s Club is not entitled to a court order overriding the SBA’s ban on businesses of a “prurient sexual nature” getting Paycheck Protection Program loans. U.S. Circuit Court Judge Michael Park wrote for the court that the program was a subsidy which the government can dole out selectively.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3v3uKEf