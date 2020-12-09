Construction group sues SBA over pandemic loan forgiveness

A construction industry group has sued the U.S. Small Business Administration over a questionnaire used to determine whether businesses that borrowed $2 million or more under a pandemic relief program are eligible to have those loans forgiven, saying it unfairly scrutinizes businesses that thrived despite the disaster.

In a lawsuit filed on Tuesday, the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) asked U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington, D.C. to block the agency from using the questionnaire to decide whether businesses must repay loans they received under the $525 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which was aimed at helping businesses cover payroll costs amid the economic fallout from the pandemic. AGC’s lawsuit criticizes the SBA’s focus on borrowers’ economic situation over the course of the year, which the group says businesses could not have known at the time they applied for a loan.

