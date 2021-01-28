Judge won't order PPP funds for Tampa adult bookstore

A federal judge in Tampa on Thursday denied a bid by local adult-oriented businesses to access pandemic relief funds, saying federal law prevents judges from constraining the agency that oversees the program.

U.S. District Judge William Jung wrote that the lawsuit seeking to block the U.S. Small Business Administration from excluding strip clubs and adult bookstores from the Paycheck Protection Program was barred by an anti-injunction clause in the Small Business Act.

