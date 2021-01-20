Judge mulls striking law barring pandemic relief to strip clubs

An attorney for several Florida adult-oriented businesses urged a federal judge in Tampa to strike down a U.S. law banning them from a pandemic relief program at a hearing on Wednesday, saying the prohibition violates the First Amendment.

U.S. District Judge William Jung said granting the businesses’ request to block the U.S. Small Business Administration from excluding strip clubs and adult bookstores from the Paycheck Protection Program would necessarily mean invalidating part of a December law reauthorizing the program. The law banned businesses of a “prurient sexual nature” from obtaining forgivable PPP loans, language that came from SBA regulations the lawsuit originally challenged.

