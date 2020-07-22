Case to Watch: Judicial panel to weigh MDL for PPP agent fee lawsuits

A federal judicial panel is set to consider whether to create multidistrict litigation to consolidate lawsuits brought by accountants and financial advisors accusing banks of refusing to pay them billions of dollars in fees for their work on loans under the federal COVID-19 relief program.

The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation will hold oral arguments on July 30 on the proposed MDL, which would bring together more than a dozen lawsuits and potentially thousands of class members.

