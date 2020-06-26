IN BRIEF: Loosening criminal history bar for COVID-19 loans does not moot lawsuit -store owner

A Maryland convenience store who sued the U.S. Small Business Administration over its rule prohibiting businesses owned by people with criminal histories from applying for COVID-19 relief loans on Friday urged a court to keep the case alive despite an “11th hour” change to the program by the SBA that rendered him eligible to apply.

“Unless this court exercises its constitutional office to rein in this administrative overreach, the defendants will continue to regulate as if they are above the law,” Altimont Mark Wilks said in a brief filed in federal court in Baltimore.

