A New York man was arrested Thursday on charges of scheming to defraud the federal coronavirus relief program for business out of $20 million by falsely claiming to employ hundreds of people.

Manhattan federal prosecutors charged Muge Ma, a 36-year-old Chinese national, with crimes including fraud against the United States, bank fraud and wire fraud.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2LQqVNa