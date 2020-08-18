New York man charged with $7 million COVID relief fraud scheme

A Taiwanese man living in Manhattan was arrested Tuesday on charges of scheming to get millions of dollars in government-guaranteed loans through the federal COVID small business relief program, federal prosecutors announced.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors said Sheng-Wen Cheng, 24, used others’ identities in applying for loans from five financial institutions through the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Industry Disaster Loan Program, and managed to obtain $2.8 million of the more than $7 million he sought by the time he was arrested.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3197Hut