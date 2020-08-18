Westlaw News
August 18, 2020 / 9:36 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

New York man charged with $7 million COVID relief fraud scheme

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

A Taiwanese man living in Manhattan was arrested Tuesday on charges of scheming to get millions of dollars in government-guaranteed loans through the federal COVID small business relief program, federal prosecutors announced.

In a complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, prosecutors said Sheng-Wen Cheng, 24, used others’ identities in applying for loans from five financial institutions through the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Industry Disaster Loan Program, and managed to obtain $2.8 million of the more than $7 million he sought by the time he was arrested.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3197Hut

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below