Case to Watch: Ex-Deutsche Bank traders' challenge LIBOR-rigging convictions at 2nd Circuit

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York will soon hear two former traders at Deutsche Bank challenge their fraud convictions tied to manipulation of the London Interbank Offered Rate in a case that defense attorneys say could have broader implications for financial prosecutions.

Seth Levine of Levine Lee and Kenneth Breen of Paul Hastings will argue to a three-judge panel on Wednesday that federal prosecutors failed to prove the Libor submissions that former traders Matthew Connolly and Gavin Black prompted the bank to make to benefit their trading positions were false.

