March 31, 2020 / 10:02 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

IN BRIEF: Reverse mortgage lender settles DOJ probe for $2.47 million

Nate Raymond

Finance of America Reverse, one of the largest U.S. reverse mortgage lenders, has agreed to pay $2.47 million to resolve the federal government’s claims that a company it acquired knowingly originated and underwrote loans that did not meet key federal requirements.

The U.S. Justice Department said Tuesday’s settlement resolved claims that Urban Financial Group, a Tulsa, Oklahoma-based lender that FAR acquired in 2013, violated the False Claims Act.

