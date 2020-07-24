IN BRIEF: FTC reaches $13 mln settlement with alleged robocall scammers

The operators of a Florida-based company have reached a $13 million deal with the Federal Trade Commission to settle claims that they defrauded elderly consumers with deceptive robocalls claiming they could reduce their credit card interest rates.

Defendants Raymond Gonzalez, Carlos Guerrero and Joshua Hernandez, and 11 associated entities did not admit or deny the allegations in agreeing to the deal, which the FTC announced Friday.

