IN BRIEF: New York prosecutors drop Iran sanctions case against Maltese bank chair

Brendan Pierson

Federal prosecutors in New York have dropped a criminal case charging the Iranian former chairman of a Maltese bank with scheming to evade U.S. sanctions against Iran, less than three months after he was found guilty by a jury.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman acknowledged in a Friday court filing in Manhattan federal court that prosecutors had failed to turn key evidence over to Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad, who was chairman of Maltese-registered Pilatus Bank Sadr.

