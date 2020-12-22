Manhattan's acting U.S. attorney gets full title

Audrey Strauss, the prosecutor who took over as acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York after a standoff between her predecessor and the Trump administration, said on Tuesday she had been appointed to lead the office until a senate-confirmed replacement steps in.

Strauss said in a statement that Chief District Judge Colleen McMahon of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York had appointed her to the role effective Jan. 16, when her acting appointment would have expired. Strauss has led the office since June when President Donald Trump fired Geoffrey Berman as U.S. attorney at the behest of then-Attorney General William Barr.

