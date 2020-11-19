Seila Law asks 9th Circuit to end CFPB demand after high court ruling

Law firm Selia Law argued to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday that the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau must start from scratch in its investigation of the Orange, California-based firm after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling held the CFPB’s one-director structure unconstitutional.

The Supreme Court had agreed with the law firm in June that the CFPB’s director was unconstitutionally appointed, undermining the agency’s authority to issue an investigative demand to the consumer debt-focused firm. The court left open the possibility that ratification by a constitutionally appointed director could salvage the demand, but Tony Bisconti of Bienert Katzman told a three-judge panel for the 9th Circuit the statute of limitations in Dodd-Frank barred reviving the demand now.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3m0IbQp