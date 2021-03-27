Judge tosses CFPB's student loan debt collection lawsuit

A Delaware federal judge has dismissed the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s lawsuit alleging trusts that securitized more than 800,000 student loans engaged in deceptive debt collection practices.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika in Wilmington wrote on Friday that the CFPB had not protected its right to bring the lawsuit during a battle over its constitutional authority. The ruling appears to be the first in which a court has said that ratification by a constitutionally appointed CFPB director could not save one of the agency’s lawsuits after the U.S. Supreme Court declared the agency’s structure invalid in Seila Law v. CFPB last year.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/39kt4N5