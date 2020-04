MoneyMutual LLC, a payday loan broker backed by celebrity spokesman Montel Williams, has lost a bid for more time to pay a $2 million settlement to borrowers in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Donovan Frank in Minnesota said Tuesday that he lacked authority to grant the extension because the settlement agreement did not designate the timing of the payments as “non-material.”

