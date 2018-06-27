FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 27, 2018

Student-loan servicers can proceed with challenge to DC regulation, judge rules

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A national trade group for student-loan servicers can proceed with a lawsuit challenging a 2016 Washington, D.C., law that requires servicers to obtain a license and submit to other regulations if they want to operate within the city, a federal judge has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman of the District of Columbia on Monday denied the city’s motion to dismiss the action, even though he found the complaint filed by the Student Loan Servicing Alliance in March already outdated due to changes the city made to its regulations in April.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Ks1WR2

