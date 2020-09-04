2nd Circuit hears ex-Societe Generale executive's appeal

A French former Societe Generale executive accused by federal prosecutors of taking part in a scheme to manipulate the global U.S. dollar Libor benchmark interest rate should be allowed to challenge the charges without coming to the United States, her attorney told a federal appeals court on Thursday.

Muriel Bescond, a French citizen and former head of the bank’s Paris treasury desk, is charged with making false London Interbank Offered Rate submissions. Her attorney Laurence Shtasel of Blank Rome told a three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals at oral argument on Thursday that his client, who has never lived in the U.S., should not have to leave France and risk detention in order to argue the case improperly extends U.S. law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3lLzLwh