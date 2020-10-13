SCOTUS won't hear NJ bank account closure row

The United States Supreme Court denied a petition by a New Jersey-based savings bank on Tuesday, letting stand a state court ruling ordering the bank to reopen an activist investor’s accounts.

Spencer Savings Bank, had urged the high court in August to review a New Jersey appeals court’s ruling that the bank had not acted in good faith when it closed accounts held by Lawrence Seidman. Requiring banks to show a good faith basis for closing accounts runs counter to a federal anti-money laundering law, which requires them to close accounts with suspicious activity but prohibits the disclosure of the bank’s reports on the activity, Spencer’s attorney Helen Chaitman of Chaitman wrote in the petition for certiorari.

