Judge in Merrill Lynch case rules commodities spoofing is not a 'scheme' offense

An Illinois federal judge has ruled that commodities spoofing is not a scheme offense, tossing one charge against a former trader at Merrill Lynch and potentially limiting prosecutors’ use of the anti-spoofing statute in other cases against traders at large financial institutions.

U.S. District Judge John Lee in Chicago ruled on Friday that because the anti-spoofing law criminalizes the “practice” of making fake orders in order to manipulate a commodities market but does not mention “schemes” involving such conduct, prosecutors must pinpoint a discrete instance of spoofing when bringing the charge. Because prosecutors had not done so in their case against former Merrill trader John Pacilio, the judge agreed with his attorneys at Kobre & Kim that the charge must be dismissed. Pacilio still faces multiple wire and commodities fraud charges.

