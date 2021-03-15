State Street's monitorship extended over COVID-19 delays

Boston federal prosecutors and State Street Corp have agreed to add one year to a compliance monitorship the firm agreed to undergo when it settled fraud allegations with the government in 2017.

In a filing on Monday, the Boston-based financial services firm, represented by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, and prosecutors with the U.S. attorney’s office in Massachusetts, agreed that the oversight should run until September 2021. The monitorship was set to expire last September but had been extended as the work had not been completed.

