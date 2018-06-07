FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 9:27 PM / Updated an hour ago

Arkansas fund wants to remain in State Street case amid fee questions

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

By Nate Raymond The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System wants to remain lead plaintiff in a class action against State Street Corp to administer a $300 million settlement despite a judge’s concerns that the pension fund may be conflicted by its relationship with law firms that may have overbilled the class.

U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf in Boston had given ATRS the chance to withdraw on its own after a special master probing the billing records of Labaton Sucharow and other law firms recommended they repay some of the $75 million in fees they were awarded in the case.

