CORRECTED - Law firms should repay millions in State Street class action fees: report

A retired federal judge probing the billing practices of three law firms behind a $300 million settlement with State Street Corp says errors and “highly questionable” conduct should result in them repaying attorneys fees, resulting in up to $8.1 million being returned to the customers in the class action.

In a report unsealed on Thursday, Gerald Rosen, the retired judge tasked with reviewing the firms’ billing records, in particular cited the failure of New York’s Labaton Sucharow to disclose that $4.1 million would go to a lawyer uninvolved in the class action over inflated foreign exchange fees.

