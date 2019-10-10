Ex-State Street executive appeals conviction for defrauding clients

A former State Street Corp executive’s lawyer on Thursday urged an appellate court to conclude the wire fraud statute does not apply extraterritorially, seeking to overturn his client’s conviction for overcharging major foreign customers of the bank.

But members of the three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston questioned whether, even if the wire fraud statute can only be applied domestically, that was reason enough to overturn Ross McLellan’s 2018 conviction.

