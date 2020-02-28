Judge cuts $15 million in State Street case fees over law firm 'misconduct'

A federal judge has found that misconduct by the plaintiffs’ law firms behind a $300 million class action settlement with State Street Corp and false claims they made about their billing rates warrant slashing the $75 million in fees he awarded them by $15 million.

U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf in Boston on Thursday in a long-awaited ruling held that law firms including Labaton Sucharow had filed paperwork in support of his initial 2016 fee award “replete with material false and misleading statements.”

