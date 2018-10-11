Labaton to pay $4.8 million to resolve State Street fee dispute

Labaton Sucharow has agreed to pay $4.8 million to resolve a court-ordered investigation into its billing practices as well as those of other class action law firms involved in a $300 million settlement with Boston-based State Street Corp.

The deal was disclosed in a filing on Tuesday in Boston federal court by Gerald Rosen, a retired judge who in a June report recommended Labaton and the other firms repay millions of dollars in awarded fees because of “questionable” conduct.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pLZoBi