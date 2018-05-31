FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 12:54 AM / a few seconds ago

Law firms may have to repay 'significant' part of $75 mln State St fees - judge

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A federal judge on Wednesday said he was considering a sealed report’s recommendation that he require three law firms to repay a “significant amount” of the $75 million in fees they received as part of a $300 million settlement with financial services provider State Street Corp.

U.S. District Judge Mark Wolf in Boston said a sealed report by a retired federal judge he appointed to probe the firms’ billing records had also raised questions about the extent one of them, Labaton Sucharow, engaged in “misconduct.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JekjIG

