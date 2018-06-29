FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 29, 2018 / 12:11 AM / Updated an hour ago

Law firms should repay up to $8.1 mln in State Street class action fees: report

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

A retired federal judge probing the billing practices of three law firms behind a $300 million settlement with State Street Corp over inflated foreign exchange fees has recommended they repay up to $8.1 million out of $75 million in attorneys’ fees due to errors and “highly questionable” conduct.

In a report unsealed on Thursday, Gerald Rosen, the retired judge tasked with reviewing the firms’ billing records, in particular cited the failure of one of them, New York’s Labaton Sucharow, to disclose that $4.1 million would go to a lawyer uninvolved in the case.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
