Credit bureaus face another class action over student loan reporting amid pandemic

Credit reporting agencies Equifax and TransUnion have been hit with a proposed class action accusing them of lowering consumers’ credit over missed student loan payments, even though the federal coronavirus relief law suspended student loan obligations.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Newark, New Jersey, also targets VantageScore, a joint venture of the reporting agencies that maintains a credit-scoring algorithm. It is at least the second such lawsuit over credit bureaus’ handling of student loans during the pandemic.

