Judge rebuffs Calif. regulator's bid for student loan servicer documents

A San Francisco federal judge has ruled that California’s consumer financial protection agency cannot force a student loan servicer to disclose information in a decision that could have broader implications for the state’s regulation of the industry.

U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney held on Friday that the state cannot demand documents from Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA) because the law that requires student loan servicers to be licensed in the state and submit to examinations does not apply to federal contractors. California’s student loan servicer statute interferes with the U.S. Department of Education’s regulation of contractors by requiring them to obtain state licenses, and is therefore preempted by federal law Chesney wrote.

