Former Swiss bankers plead guilty in U.S. tax evasion case

Three former Swiss bankers have pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor for conspiring to help clients hide assets from United States tax authorities, appearing before a Manhattan federal judge by video from Switzerland, which does not extradite its citizens.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff on Thursday accepted the pleas of Michael Berlinka, Urs Frei and Roger Keller, who had worked for now-defunct Swiss private bank Wegelin & Co. The trio had been indicted in 2012 alongside the bank itself on allegations of shielding $1.2 billion from U.S. taxes, but prosecutors agreed to the lesser charge in March.

