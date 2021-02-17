2nd Circuit revives Synchrony shareholder's claim over WalMart fallout

A federal appeals court in New York has revived part of a lawsuit by Synchrony Financial shareholders accusing the branded credit card provider of misleading investors about the role its underwriting practices played in a break with major client WalMart Inc.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York ruled on Tuesday that while most of the lawsuit must be dismissed, a Connecticut federal judge was too quick to toss the investors’ claim that the company falsely denied in 2018 that retail partners had pushed back after it tightened its underwriting practices. U.S. Circuit Court Judge Rosemary Pooler wrote for the court that while the standards for securities fraud cases are high, courts “must be careful not to mistake heightened pleading standards for impossible ones.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3u7lJt2