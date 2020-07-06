District courts are wrong place to bring big interest claims for tax overpayment - Fed. Circ.

Federal district courts do not have jurisdiction to hear claims against the federal government seeking to recover interest exceeding $10,000 on overpaid taxes, a federal appeals court has found.

The Federal Circuit Court of Appeals’ Thursday decision means that overpayment interest claims by Bank of America will be sent to the Court of Federal Claims. The Federal Circuit joined the 2nd Circuit and split with the 6th Circuit on the issue.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3iyLhJL