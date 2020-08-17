IN BRIEF: Court upholds $925 million TCPA verdict against ViSalus

A federal judge on has declined to reduce a $925 million jury verdict against nutritional supplement marketer ViSalus for repeated robocalls that violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.

The company had argued that the amount, reflecting the jury’s finding that it had committed more than 1.85 million violations, each with a statutory penalty of $500, was “obviously unreasonable” and violated its due process rights. But, U.S. District Judge Michael Simon on Friday rejected that argument, which he said depended on case law relating to punitive damages and did not apply to the statutory minimum.

