TD Bank must face class action over insufficient fund fees

TD Bank NA must face a proposed class action accusing it of charging users fees for insufficient funds that are not allowed under their deposit agreements, a federal judge in Manhattan has ruled.

U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni, of the Southern District of New York, ruled Tuesday that the customers’ agreements were ambiguous about whether the bank could charge multiple fees for a single transfer request submitted to the bank multiple times by a third party intermediary like PayPal.

